New Canaan Counselor Ripped Off Medicaid For $80K, Officials Say

According to state judicial officials, Andrew R. Golden, age 56, of New Canaan, was sentenced to three years in prison, which was suspended, and five years of conditional discharge.

The judge ordered Golden to pay $80,328.19 in restitution and to not act as a Medicaid provider or provide services to any Medicaid recipient. Golden has paid the restitution, said officials with the state Division of Criminal Justice,

The division said Golden was found guilty of health insurance fraud on Tuesday, July 30, after pleading no contest. He is also subject to mandatory exclusion as a healthcare provider from certain federally funded health programs under federal and state laws and regulations.

An investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney determined that between January 2020 and July 2022, Golden billed for behavioral health counseling sessions that were not rendered.

Evidence acquired during the investigation showed Golden was not meeting with clients as reported. However, he was submitting claims to the Department of Social Services for payment and collected more than $80,000.

Anyone with knowledge of suspected fraud or abuse in the public healthcare system is asked to contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney at 860-258-5986.

