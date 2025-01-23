New Canaan Art Teacher Who Died Unexpectedly Was 'Free Spirit' Who 'Spoke Her Mind,' Mom Says

She brought that passion to her classroom at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, where she hoped to inspire students in the same way. Tragically, the Stratford woman died unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Her mother, Louise Iwanski, did not disclose the cause of her daughter's death.

"(Alyssa) was a free spirit," Louise said in an interview with Daily Voice. "She had a heart of gold and always spoke her mind."

Alyssa spent the last few years of her life living with and caring for her 95-year-old maternal grandmother.

She spent her free time at music festivals and concerts, drawing, and taking photos—a hobby she picked up a few years ago that blossomed into a true passion.

Check out her photos on her Instagram.

Alyssa shared this love with her students, founding the Saxe Middle Photo Club.

"She loved teaching," her mother said. "She loved her students. She was happy."

Parents have written memorials thanking Alyssa for bringing out the best in their children and encouraging them to follow their passions.

"Both of my daughters had Ms. Iwanski for art and loved her," Huma Razvi wrote. "She was a fun, wonderful teacher. Every year, she sent notes about the girls, highlighting their unique potential. It was a welcome gift to any parent but, most of all, to the kids."

Alyssa graduated from Stratford High School in 2011 before earning her bachelor's degree at Southern Connecticut State University and a master's at Quinnipiac University, according to her obituary.

Her mother said Alyssa had planned to remain a teacher for life.

Alyssa is survived by her mother Louise, father Brian, grandmother, an older sister, and a 7-month-old niece she adored. She also leaves behind her rescue dog, Roxy.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. in the basement hall of The Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Drive, Stratford. All other services are private.

