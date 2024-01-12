Man Who Gave Fake Name, Nabbed In New Canaan For Driving Without License, Insurance

Jorge Lopez, age 34, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 6, following a routine traffic stop in New Canaan.

According to Lt. Marc DeFelice of the New Canaan Police, Lopez was stopped for having an unregistered vehicle. When talking with police he provided a fake name, which was discovered during a records check.

DeFelice said Lopez was also driving without a license and insurance.

He was charged with:

Interfering with an officer/resisting

Driving an unregistered vehicle

Driving without minimum insurance

Driving without a license

Lopez was released on a promise to appear ticket to appear in court at a later date.

