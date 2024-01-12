Man Who Gave Fake Name, Nabbed In New Canaan For Driving Without License, Insurance

Jorge Lopez, age 34, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 6, following a routine traffic stop in New Canaan.
According to Lt. Marc DeFelice of the New Canaan Police, Lopez was stopped for having an unregistered vehicle. When talking with police he provided a fake name, which was discovered during a records check.
DeFelice said Lopez was also driving without a license and insurance.
He was charged with:
- Interfering with an officer/resisting
- Driving an unregistered vehicle
- Driving without minimum insurance
- Driving without a license
Lopez was released on a promise to appear ticket to appear in court at a later date.
