Man Who Gave Fake Name, Nabbed In New Canaan For Driving Without License, Insurance

A Fairfield County man was busted for allegedly giving police a fake name while he was driving without a license and insurance.

Jorge Lopez

Jorge Lopez

Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
Jorge Lopez, age 34, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 6, following a routine traffic stop in New Canaan.

According to Lt. Marc DeFelice of the New Canaan Police, Lopez was stopped for having an unregistered vehicle. When talking with police he provided a fake name, which was discovered during a records check.

DeFelice said Lopez was also driving without a license and insurance.

He was charged with:

  • Interfering with an officer/resisting
  • Driving an unregistered vehicle
  • Driving without minimum insurance
  • Driving without a license

Lopez was released on a promise to appear ticket to appear in court at a later date. 

