New Haven Man Wins $240,000 In State Lottery

Several CT Lottery players in Connecticut are feeling lucky after cashing in tickets worth six-figure prizes, including one that net a New Haven County man nearly a quarter-million dollars.

First, in New Haven, resident Thomas Staton won $240,000 playing “PLAY4 NIGHT” on a ticket sold at the Express Food Mart on Whalley Avenue in New Haven that was cashed in on Wednesday, May 4.

That same day, a winning $100,000 “Royal Treasure” scratch-off ticket was cashed in by a Milford resident that was sold from the Family Mart on New Haven Avenue in Milford.

The following day, on Thursday, May 5, Hartford County resident Jatin Mistry, of Glastonbury, cashed in a $100,000 “CASH5” ticket that was sold to him at Top Shelf Liquors on New Britain Road in Kensington.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three players weren't the only CT Lottery players to win big. Other winners who cashed in five-figure prizes include:

On Tuesday, May 3, Derby resident Carlton Watson, Jr. won $10,905 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Derby Avenue LLC in Derby;

On May 4, a winning $10,000 "30X Cash 9th Edition" ticket was cashed in by a Stratford resident that was sold at Checkers Food Store in Stratford;

On May 4, Greenwich resident Leonardo Sechague Benavides won $25,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Greenwich;

On May 4, Naugatuck resident Henry Rau won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Smoke Plus in Naugatuck;

On May 4, Lexington resident James Nole won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Danny's Mini Mart in Plymouth;

On May 4, Morris resident Patricia Wilcox won $30,000 playing "MEGA MILLIONS" on a ticket sold at the Morris Spirit Shop;

On May 4, Bristol resident Sandra Postell won $13,020 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Route 4 Quick Stop in Farmington;

On May 5, Meriden resident Horace Dunn won $12,708 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the H&H Mart in Meriden;

On May 5, Windsor resident Viola Whilby won $25,000 playing "$500,000 Extravaganza!" on a ticket sold at Geissler's Supermarket in Windsor;

On May 5, Waterbury resident Clinton Beasley won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Krauszers Food Store in Waterbury;

On May 5, Waterbury resident Margaret Byrne won $11,250 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the 19th Hole Cafe in Waterbury;

On May 5, Somers resident Karishma Patel won $20,004 playing "MEGA MILLIONS" on a ticket sold at Long Hill Discount Liquors in East Hartford;

On Friday, May 6, East Hartford resident Deuane Pathammavong won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Citgo station in East Hartford.

