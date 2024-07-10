ID Released For Man Found Dead In New Canaan Woods

The deceased man has been identified as Fairfield County resident Santos Eujedo Perez, who hails from Stamford. His age has not yet been released.

Perez was found in a wooded area of New Canaan after the town’s police began a search for the missing man alongside Stamford Police in the late hours of Monday, July 8.

His body was discovered shortly after midnight on Tuesday, July 9.

Prior to his going missing, Perez was last reported seen working at a house under renovation during the afternoon hours in New Canaan, according to Lt. Marc DeFelice of the New Canaan Police.

Though the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified of the search, police again confirmed that there was no evidence of foul play or any danger to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing.

