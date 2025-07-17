‘Always On’ Culture Taking Toll On Young Adults, New Survey Finds

A new national survey finds that Generation Z and millennial adults report feeling overwhelmed on average 17 days a month. Gen Z typically refers to individuals born between 1997 and 2012, making them approximately 13 to 28 years old.

That pressure is coming from all sides. More than four in five say they’re stressed by their social life (88 percent), digital life (83 percent), and even their daily diet (81 percent).

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Califia Farms, the study polled 2,000 US adults, focusing on daily stressors, lifestyle habits, and wellness trends. The findings paint a picture of a generation burdened by decision fatigue and constant input.

Socially, 38 percent said maintaining relationships feels overwhelming, and 32 percent said even finding time to hang out with friends can be too much. Digitally, extended screen time (42 percent) and social media (35 percent) were top triggers.

When it comes to food, 45 percent said choosing healthy meals is overwhelming. Grocery shopping (40 percent), cooking (33 percent), and reading labels (23 percent) also made the list.

More than six in 10 said they’ve embraced a “less is more” lifestyle, with 46 percent saying they’re simplifying their daily routines and 39 percent applying the approach to their homes.

That simplicity is paying off. Respondents said streamlining life has helped them feel calmer (45 percent), more relaxed (41 percent), and even improved their mental health (37 percent).

Three in four respondents said they’ve changed their eating habits in the past year to support better health, and 74 percent said “ingredient simplicity” matters when choosing food or beverages.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.