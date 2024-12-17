Fair 52°

Fire Forces New Canaan School To Close For Day

A school in Fairfield County is cleaning up the mess following a fire on Monday night, Dec. 16, a report said. 

New Canaan Fire Department

Josh Lanier
New Canaan firefighters were called to the West Elementary School around 10 p.m. after receiving a fire alarm alert in the school's kiln room, per the fire department. 

The fire was contained to the art room of the Ponus Ridge Road school, and firefighters were able to put it out quickly, according to the report. 

Classes were canceled at the school on Tuesday as administrators and custodians cleaned up the mess. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

