Ex-New Canaan Schools Food Director Guilty Of $478K Lunch Money Theft: State

Bruce Gluck, 67, was convicted in Stamford Superior Court of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, conspiracy to commit larceny, and tampering with physical evidence, state prosecutor said.

Gluck, who served as the food services director for the New Canaan Board of Education, oversaw operations at New Canaan High School and Saxe Middle School. In 2017, the board reported to police that cash had gone missing for more than 15 years. The report followed complaints from cafeteria cashiers who said they were told not to count the money in registers at the end of each day, prosecutors said.

The jury heard that assistant food directors Marie Wilson and Joanne Pascarelli instructed cashiers to bring the cash drawers directly to their offices without counting. Cashiers testified that Gluck was aware of this process. Gluck supervised both Wilson and Pascarelli.

An internal financial review by the board found that receipts were consistently lower when Wilson and Pascarelli were present. A forensic analysis revealed large, unexplained cash deposits in the personal bank accounts of Wilson, Pascarelli, and Gluck, according to investigators.

Officials said the estimated loss from Saxe Middle School between 2012 and 2017 was $127,682. At New Canaan High School, the loss was $350,906—bringing the total to more than $478,000.

Gluck is scheduled to be sentenced on September 19. His codefendants, Wilson, 74, of Wilton, and Pascarelli, 58, of Stratford, pleaded guilty before the trial. Wilson will be sentenced July 24, and Pascarelli on September 10.

“The New Canaan Board of Education and the New Canaan Police Department” were thanked for their “thorough investigations and testimony.” Prosecutors credited the school board’s quick action after senior staff noticed discrepancies. “Because of their diligent attention, the crime of skimming of cash that was a small percentage of the total lunch revenue, would not have been noticed,” the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Valdes, with help from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Forensic fraud examiner Michele Paige testified during the trial.

