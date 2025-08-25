Drunk Driving Teen In New Canaan Crash Was Nearly 8 Times Over Legal Limit: Police

Connor DeVries, 18, of Riverside, recorded blood-alcohol levels of 0.63 and 0.54 when tested following his arrest last week, New Canaan police said Monday, Aug. 25. The legal limit in Connecticut is 0.08 for drivers age 21 and older.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of New Norwalk Road and Locust Avenue in New Canaan around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, according to a police report. Police did not say whether anyone was injured.

Police said DeVries smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests before being taken to the station, where he underwent two breath tests.

He was charged with operating under the influence and following too closely, resulting in an accident, police said.

DeVries was released on $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.