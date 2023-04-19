A Few Clouds 54°

Dog Walker Approached By Coyote In New Canaan Park

Police and animal control in Fairfield County are warning residents to be on the lookout for wild animals in parks and woods after a dog walker was approached by a coyote.

New Canaan city officials have posted signs in a part of Waveny Park where a dog walker was approached by a coyote.
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in New Canaan around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 in the Jeniam Meadow at Waveny Park.

According to New Canaan Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm, a woman was walking her dog when she noticed a coyote following them about two feet behind.

The woman, who knew you need to be "large and loud" when confronted by wild animals, made loud noises to try and scare the coyote away, Halm said. When that didn't work she threw a rock which scared the coyote away.

"This time of year coyotes will display an escort behavior when there is a den nearby, they are most alert when a domestic dog enters the area," Halm said.

Town officials have posted a sign for walkers to avoid that portion of the meadow as a precaution, she added.

When out in the wild, residents should have a "hazing tool," such as an air horn, a whistle, or a walking stick to help scare aggressive wildlife away.

"Carrying a hazing tool while walking or hiking in any wooded trails is recommended," Halm said.

The best bet is to have a hazing kit that includes an air horn, a bear bell, a whistle, reflective tape, and a throw can, which is a soda can filled with pennies or dimes that can be thrown at an aggressive coyote.

You can also yell and hold your hands over your head (making yourself big) to scare the smaller coyotes.  

Halm added that now is the denning season for animals, making them more protective of their families.

For further information contact New Canaan Animal Control at 203-594-3510.

