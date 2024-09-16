Details Released In Death Of New Canaan High School Hockey Player Elliott Kropf

Elliott Kropf, a New Canaan High School senior and hockey player, was struck and killed by a train on Saturday, Sept. 14, a Metro-North spokesperson tells Daily Voice.

Elliott was hit just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Talmadge Hill station. Authorities do not suspect foul play, the spokesperson said.

School officials announced Kropf's death on Sunday, Sept. 15, and operated on a two-hour delay at New Canaan High School, where he was a stand-out hockey player.

Elliott appeared to have been close friends with Henry Farmer, a Darien hockey player who died in 2022.

"Elliott was a strong student, an excellent athlete, a kind young man, and a wonderful friend, and he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him," New Canaan Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Luizzi said in a news release.

"My heart breaks for Elliott, his family, and all who knew and loved him," Luizzi continued. "Together, let’s keep them all in our thoughts and prayers as we support one another during this challenging time."

Metro-North closed service to the Talmadge Hill Station for several hours as police investigated the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.