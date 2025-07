Corey Parowski was taken into custody on Sunday, July 13, at New Canaan High School during a Grace Community Church service, according to police.

The security guard called New Canaan Police around 9:30 a.m. Officers spoke with Parowski, who admitted to carrying a firearm, officials said.

He was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and later released on $10,000 bond, New Canaan police said.

