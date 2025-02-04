Car With Dog Inside Stolen In New Canaan; Police Searching For Both

The theft happened in downtown New Canaan around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

Police said the owner left the SUV running with the keys inside near 80 Main St. when it was taken. Officers responded quickly and spotted the vehicle, but the driver sped off onto the Merritt Parkway northbound at Exit 38, according to New Canaan police.

Due to state law, officers could not pursue the vehicle.

A person claiming to be the owner posted on Facebook that the vehicle was later pinged in Berlin.

Authorities are working with surrounding departments to track down the stolen vehicle and the missing dog. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Canaan Police Investigations at 203-594-3521.

Police warn that car thefts — even in broad daylight — are on the rise.

"The vast majority of these incidents occur when the vehicle is unlocked with the key fob inside," the department stated, urging residents to lock their doors and take their keys.

