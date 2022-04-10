New Salon Holds Grand Opening In New Canaan

A brand-new salon is open for business in Fairfield County.

Luscious & Co. New Canaan held its ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony on Thursday, April 7, according to an announcement from the owners.

The business is located at 107 Main St. in New Canaan.

Owners Liz and Jess Arrindell and their families were joined by First Selectman Kevin Moynihan, Administrative Officer Tucker Murphy and Chamber of Commerce President Laura Budd for the grand opening event, representatives said.

The salon offers hair coloring, steam therapy, and styling, along with eyelash extensions and brow shaping services, according to the business' website.

The owners also operate a location in Shelton.

