Argument Leads To Woman's Arrest In New Canaan

New Haven County resident Giorgiana Rose Mastrangelo, age 23, of Ansonia, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 10 in New Canaan on Forest Street.

When New Cannan Police officers arrived at the scene of the argument they found Mastrangelo had active arrest warrants out of New Haven and New Canaan, said Lt. Marc DeFelice of the New Canaan Police.

Mastrangelo was originally charged in 2021 for allegedly stealing another person’s Paypal account information and using the money in the account, police said.

She was taken into custody and transported back to New Canaan Police Headquarters for processing.

Mastrangelo remained in New Canaan Police custody on a $5,000 bond.

