Woman, 51, Killed In Single-Car Crash in Lebanon

A woman was killed during a single-car crash after veering off the roadway and hitting a bridge abutment.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The collision took place in New London County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10 on Route 2 eastbound in Lebanon.

Connecticut State Police said Rhode Island resident Danielle Helen Tessier, age 51, of Providence, was traveling eastbound on the highway when her 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio veered off the roadway near Exit 22 and struck a bridge abutment. 

Tessier was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The collision is under investigation. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Troop K at 860-465-5400. 

