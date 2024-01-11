Woman, 51, Killed In Single-Car Crash in Lebanon

The collision took place in New London County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10 on Route 2 eastbound in Lebanon.

Connecticut State Police said Rhode Island resident Danielle Helen Tessier, age 51, of Providence, was traveling eastbound on the highway when her 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio veered off the roadway near Exit 22 and struck a bridge abutment.

Tessier was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Troop K at 860-465-5400.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.