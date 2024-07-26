Witnesses Wanted After Jewett City 55-Year-Old Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash In Voluntown

The incident occurred in New London County on Thursday, July 25, on the Shetucket Turnpike in Voluntown.

Connecticut State Police reported that Donald Sunny, 55, of Jewett City, was riding a 2023 Kawasaki westbound on the Shetucket Turnpike.

While navigating a left-hand curve downhill, he veered into the westbound roadside area, which was comprised of dirt and gravel.

State police said the Kawasaki continued westbound in the roadside area, where it struck a metal beam guardrail face. After traveling a short distance along the guardrail, it reentered the westbound lane and then fell onto its left side.

The motorcycle then slid and eventually slid to an uncontrolled final rest.

Sunny was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting the guardrail and was thrown down an embankment, where he was found by responding troopers, state police said.

State Police said Sunny suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the William W. Backus Hospital in the City of Norwich.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Christopher Brett at 860-848-6500 extension 5.

