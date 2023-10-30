Volunteer Salem Firefighter Struck, Killed After Trunk-Or-Treat Event

The incident took place in New London County in Salem at 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 on Route 354, also known as Old Colchester Road.

Willis Sands, a member of the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company, was walking across the street to his house, said the Connecticut State Police.

He was coming from a trunk-or-treat event at the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company where he was a member. The area was dark with no auxiliary lighting and no marked crosswalks, state police said.

When the crash occurred, state police said the driver, a 43-year-old woman was heading north on Route 354 in a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan.

The driver was taken to Backus Hospital for evaluation following the crash, state police said.

"Our hearts are heavy with grief during this rough time. Firefighter/Paramedic Willis Sands was an amazing individual who lived and breathed everything emergency services for almost 50 years," the fire department said on Facebook. "Our condolences to his family, friends, and his fellow brothers and sisters in emergency services."

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Greg DeCarli at 860-465-5400.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.