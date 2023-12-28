Update: New Details Released About Shooting Deaths Of Suspect, CT State Police K9 In Pawcatuck

The investigation is focusing on an incident in New London County on Thursday, Dec. 21 that resulted in the death of 42-year-old Vaughn Malloy and State Police K9 Broko, the Office of the Inspector General announced on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

According to officials, around 7:30 p.m. on the day of the incident, the State Police Violent Crime Task Force had been attempting to execute an arrest warrant for Malloy, a Black man, at 69 Mechanic St. in Pawcatuck. The warrant was for assault charges in connection with an April 2022 shooting in Norwich during which Malloy had allegedly fired a shot that struck a woman, officials said.

While executing the search warrant, which was obtained on the day of the incident, troopers ordered Malloy to come out of the house and surrender several times. After he refused to comply, authorities breached the residence's front door with an extended ram attached to the front of an armored vehicle, according to the Inspector General's Office.

At this point, Malloy left the residence through a rear door into a backyard where Tactical Unit members were positioned. They soon saw that he was holding a pistol and ordered him to stop, but Malloy instead ran east to avoid arrest, officials said.

As he ran to Mechanic Street, K9 Broko was deployed to apprehend him as Tactical Unit members shot him with two "less lethal impact munitions." This caused Malloy to fall to the ground, where he was engaged by Broko. During the struggle, Malloy allegedly fired several shots at the dog and troopers, killing Broko and hitting a police cruiser.

This prompted Sergeant Sean Paddock and Troopers Gregory Fascendini, Christopher Church, and Jarred Bolduc to return fire, hitting Malloy several times. He was soon taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London and later died as a result of his gunshot wounds, officials said.

Malloy's death was later confirmed to be caused by gunshot wounds to the torso and extremities by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which has not yet issued Malloy's death certificate or toxicological report.

Footage of the incident taken from body cameras worn by Church and Bolduc was later released by the Inspector General's Office.

The investigation into the incident, which is being conducted by The Office of Inspector General, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad, the Stonington Police Department, and the New London Judicial District State’s Attorney's Office, is still ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

