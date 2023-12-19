Traveling Barber From Norwich Burned In RV Explosion: 'This Will Be Long Recovery'

New London County resident Joshua Serrano of Norwich, also known as "Mostro," was injured in an explosion on Saturday, Dec. 16 while refilling his propane tank in the Tolland County town of Columbia.

Serrano, the owner of The Barber Express, is known for meeting his clients where they are to make haircuts more accessible to them. To do this, he worked out of his RV, which had been outfitted with barbershop equipment.

According to his family, Serrano had been inside his RV getting ready to leave when there was an explosion inside the vehicle, leaving him trapped with propane fumes and flames. Serrano then had to break his RV's door to exit the vehicle, suffering second-degree burns to his face, arms, and hands in the process.

Because Serrano's RV was destroyed and his hands were severely burned, he is now unable to continue his work as a traveling barber. Additionally, because he was in the middle of moving, all of his personal belongings were in the RV at the time of the explosion and are now lost or damaged, his family said.

To help Serrano get back on his feet, his family has since started a GoFundMe page to raise money for basic necessities, a new RV, and barbershop equipment.

"We are asking for the support of the community to help rebuild everything that he has lost," his family wrote on the page, also adding, "Joshua's mother and him put in countless nights to convert the previous RV so it is absolutely devastating to have lost it all in the accident."

In addition to money, the family is also accepting donations of barbershop equipment such as a new barber chair.

Since the fundraiser was started on Monday, Dec. 18, just over $1,500 has been raised out of a $15,000 goal.

Those wishing to contribute to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

"This will be a long recovery but with his family, community, and Joshua's perseverance we are confident that The Barber Express will return stronger than before," Serrano's family wrote, continuing, "Thank you all for your support and outpouring of kindness, we truly appreciate it. We are so grateful that Joshua is still alive and with us so that he can continue following his dreams and doing exactly what he loves."

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.