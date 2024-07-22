Preston Man Dies After Rolling Classic Convertible Off Retaining Wall

The crash occurred in New London County around 9:30 a.m., Sunday, July 21, in Preston near 194 Middle Road.

According to the Connecticut State Police, Kraid Bressette, age 60, of New London County in Preston, died after he drove his convertible into the northbound grassy roadside and onto a stone retaining wall before rolling on its right side.

The convertible top was down at the of the crash, State Police said.

State Police said there was a five-foot drop from the roadway to the base of the retaining wall. Bessette was found on the passenger side of the car.

He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Christopher Brett at 860-848-6500, ext. 5, or by email at Christopher.Brett@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.