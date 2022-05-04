Contact Us
New London Daily Voice serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
Police & Fire

Troopers Seize 115 Bags Of Fentanyl After Griswold Traffic Stop

Nicole Valinote
Connecticut State Police seized fentanyl and drug paraphernalia from a hotel room in Griswold.
Connecticut State Police seized fentanyl and drug paraphernalia from a hotel room in Griswold. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A traffic stop in Connecticut led to multiple arrests and the discovery of 115 bags of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia at a nearby hotel.

Police saw a vehicle with a misuse registration traveling on Route 164 in the New London County town of Griswold at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Connecticut State Police.

A trooper pulled the vehicle over on Preston Road and the driver, identified as a 50-year-old Jeffrey Jenkins, of Killingly, was found to have two active warrants for his arrest, police said. 

He was arrested and charged with violation of probation and first-degree failure to appear, authorities said.

State Police said a cooperative passenger led police to his hotel room a short distance away, where police located and seized the following:

  • 115 bags of fentanyl
  • Cutting agents
  • Scales and packaging

Police said several individuals were located and arrested at the hotel.

State Police said John Sanipas, age 24, of Norwich, was charged with:

  • Second-degree failure to appear (three counts)

  • Violation of probation

  • Use of drug paraphernalia

  • Possession with intent to sell/dispense

  • Possession of a controlled substance

Police said Jamie Dodd, age 31, of Danielson, was charged with:

  • Second-degree failure to appear (four counts)
  • First-degree failure to appear
  • Use of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a controlled substance

Seth Donahue, age 25, of Jewett City, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, police reported. 

