Troopers Seize 115 Bags Of Fentanyl After Griswold Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in Connecticut led to multiple arrests and the discovery of 115 bags of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia at a nearby hotel.

Police saw a vehicle with a misuse registration traveling on Route 164 in the New London County town of Griswold at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Connecticut State Police.

A trooper pulled the vehicle over on Preston Road and the driver, identified as a 50-year-old Jeffrey Jenkins, of Killingly, was found to have two active warrants for his arrest, police said.

He was arrested and charged with violation of probation and first-degree failure to appear, authorities said.

State Police said a cooperative passenger led police to his hotel room a short distance away, where police located and seized the following:

115 bags of fentanyl

Cutting agents

Scales and packaging

Police said several individuals were located and arrested at the hotel.

State Police said John Sanipas, age 24, of Norwich, was charged with:

Second-degree failure to appear (three counts)

Violation of probation

Use of drug paraphernalia

Possession with intent to sell/dispense

Possession of a controlled substance

Police said Jamie Dodd, age 31, of Danielson, was charged with:

Second-degree failure to appear (four counts)

First-degree failure to appear

Use of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a controlled substance

Seth Donahue, age 25, of Jewett City, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, police reported.

