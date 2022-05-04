Troopers Seize 115 Bags Of Fentanyl After Griswold Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in Connecticut led to multiple arrests and the discovery of 115 bags of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia at a nearby hotel.
Police saw a vehicle with a misuse registration traveling on Route 164 in the New London County town of Griswold at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Connecticut State Police.
A trooper pulled the vehicle over on Preston Road and the driver, identified as a 50-year-old Jeffrey Jenkins, of Killingly, was found to have two active warrants for his arrest, police said.
He was arrested and charged with violation of probation and first-degree failure to appear, authorities said.
State Police said a cooperative passenger led police to his hotel room a short distance away, where police located and seized the following:
- 115 bags of fentanyl
- Cutting agents
- Scales and packaging
Police said several individuals were located and arrested at the hotel.
State Police said John Sanipas, age 24, of Norwich, was charged with:
Second-degree failure to appear (three counts)
Violation of probation
Use of drug paraphernalia
Possession with intent to sell/dispense
- Possession of a controlled substance
Police said Jamie Dodd, age 31, of Danielson, was charged with:
- Second-degree failure to appear (four counts)
- First-degree failure to appear
- Use of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a controlled substance
Seth Donahue, age 25, of Jewett City, was charged with use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, police reported.
