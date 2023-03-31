Stonington Man Charged In Overdose Death For Providing Drugs, Cops Say

A Connecticut man has been charged in connection with an overdose death in which he allegedly provided the drugs.

New London County resident Edward. R. Broyles, age 32, of Stonington, was arrested on Thursday, March 30 in connection with the death of Tyrell Hightower, age 32, said the Connecticut State Police.

Hightower's body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Stonington Institute in the town of North Stonington. Both Broyles and Hightower were at the institute, state police said.

An investigation determined through witness interviews, and from video surveillance footage, that Broyles had provided the drugs, state police said.

On Thursday, March 9, Broyles was located in the city of Stuart, Florida, and taken into custody by the Stuart Police Department on the extraditable arrest warrant.

Broyles was held at the Martin County Sheriff's Detention Center until representatives of the Connecticut State Police could extradite him back to Connecticut.

On Thursday, March 30, members of the Connecticut State Police extradited Broyles back to Connecticut without incident. Broyles was processed and charged with manslaughter and the sale or delivery of narcotics.

Broyles was held on a $200,000 cash/surety bond.

