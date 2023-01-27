Preston Man Shared Child Porn Over Instant Messaging App: Feds

A New London County man was arrested this week after police said he sent someone child porn over an instant messaging app last year.

Joel Huntsman, who also goes by the names Jay Huntsman, Joel Feser, and Jay Blackburn, 34, of Preston, is charged with distribution of child pornography following a monthslong investigation, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

The FBI began investigating Huntsman in June 2022 after someone sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone — later identified as the Huntsman — was sharing child pornography through the social media messaging app Kik, authorities said.

In November, agents raided his home and seized several items, including two phones, which had child pornography on them, the prosecutor said.

Huntsman faces a potential 20-year prison sentence if convicted.

