Know Him? Police Issue Alert For Wanted Suspect In Attempted Armed Robbery In Griswold

Joe Lombardi
The white male suspect was described as wearing a black mask, a black Nike sweatshirt, black pants, and gray and orange gloves. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Have you seen him?

Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in apprehending a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a liquor store.

At around 6:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in New London County, troopers responded to JC Spirits, located on Main Street, in the borough of Jewett City in the town of Griswold, for a report of an attempted armed robbery. 

Responding Troopers learned that the suspect depicted in the security image above allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded money, but eventually left the store without obtaining any money or merchandise. 

The white male suspect was described as wearing a black mask, a black Nike sweatshirt, black pants, and gray and orange gloves. 

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-848-6532.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-848-6532.