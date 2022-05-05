Crews Battle Two-Alarm Fire At New London Hotel

Multiple crews are working to battle a two-alarm fire that broke out at a popular luxury hotel in Connecticut.

In New London County, firefighters responded to the Lighthouse Inn in the city of New London on Guthrie Place on Thursday, May 5, when a fire broke out inside the building.

According to the New London Firefighters IAFF Local 1522, the initial call for the fire came in at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

People have been advised to avoid the area, authorities said. No other details were immediately available.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which reportedly sparked on the second floor of the structure.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

