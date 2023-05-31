Out-Of-State Tax Preparer Set Up Shop In Norwich To File False Returns

Keyante Paul, age 34, was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison after she pleaded guilty in February to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false income tax return, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

Paul ran Keys Tax Services and would set up shop in the New London County town of Norwich each year to prepare tax returns for clients that included false "adjustments," which reduced what the taxpayer owed the IRS, the prosecutor said.

She did this by reporting adjusted gross incomes or filing false expenses and losses for businesses her clients did not own, officials said.

In all, she helped her clients defraud more than $550,000 from the US government. A judge will determine how much she must pay in restitution at a later date, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.