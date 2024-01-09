Fair 27°

Norwich Teen Accused Of Ramming CT Police Cruiser With Septic Truck In North Stonington

A Connecticut teen was charged with criminal mischief after allegedly ramming a septic truck into a state police cruiser following an altercation with a woman.

Donovan Beard

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
The incident occurred in New London County around 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5 near 136 Norwich Westerly Road in North Stonington.

When troopers arrived, Donovan Beard, age 18, of Norwich, was driving a septic truck that "he had illegally gained access to," according to Connecticut State Police.

When confronted by troopers, Beard rammed the truck into one of the cruisers before getting out and running away, police said.

Beard was quickly detained and charged with:

  • Criminal mischief
  • Larceny
  • Interfering with an officer/resisting
  • Breach of peace
  • Criminal attempt at assault
  • Reckless endangerment

He was held on a $100,000 bond. 

No one was injured.

