Norwich Teen Accused Of Ramming CT Police Cruiser With Septic Truck In North Stonington

The incident occurred in New London County around 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5 near 136 Norwich Westerly Road in North Stonington.

When troopers arrived, Donovan Beard, age 18, of Norwich, was driving a septic truck that "he had illegally gained access to," according to Connecticut State Police.

When confronted by troopers, Beard rammed the truck into one of the cruisers before getting out and running away, police said.

Beard was quickly detained and charged with:

Criminal mischief

Larceny

Interfering with an officer/resisting

Breach of peace

Criminal attempt at assault

Reckless endangerment

He was held on a $100,000 bond.

No one was injured.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.