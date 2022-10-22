Man Nabbed In Groton With Backpack With Pipe Bombs, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been arrested after police allegedly found a backpack full of pipe bombs when responding to a medical call.

The incident took place in New London County around 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 in Groton.

According to Det. Lt. David Miner, of the Groton Police Department, officers responded to a medical call for a person in the area of 516 Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road.

While on the scene officers identified suspicious items inside a backpack belonging to the individual, Miner said.

The backpack contained what was believed to be improvised explosive devices or metal pipe bombs, he added.

Miner said that due to heavy pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic, officers were able to place the package in a more secure location to prevent possible harm to the public. The area was secured and Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road was closed to traffic to ensure public safety.

Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene to inspect the devices. It was determined that the devices were actual pipe bombs. The devices were disabled by the bomb squad and are no longer a threat, Miner said.

The man that was in possession of the backpack has been identified as Benjamin D. Dahm, age 32, address unknown, and was taken into custody by Groton Town officers without incident.

Dahm is currently being held on a $150,000 bond and will be presented in court on Friday, Oct. 21.

He was charged with:

Two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon

Breach of peace

Two counts of illegal bomb manufacture

Two counts of illegal possession of explosives

Reckless endangerment 1 st degree, 1 count,

"This is an isolated incident," said Miner. "There is no threat to public safety. No injuries were reported during this incident."

Groton Town Patrol division and Criminal Investigation Division were assisted by:

Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department

Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad

Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This remains an active investigation.

