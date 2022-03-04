Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Strain Found In New London County Backyard Flock

Connecticut officials have confirmed that a serious strain of bird flu was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in the state.

Samples from a flock in New London County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Department of Agriculture on Wednesday, March 2.

The department said avian influenza doesn't present an immediate public health concern, and there haven't been any human cases of this strain in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also said recent detections of this strain among birds in Connecticut and other states present a low risk to the public, the agency reported.

On Monday, Feb. 28, officials announced that the avian flu was detected in wild ducks in Connecticut.

The Department of Agriculture has quarantined the New London County premises impacted, and birds from the flock won't enter the food system, the department said.

Sick birds, an unexplained high number of bird deaths, and sudden drops in egg production can be reported by contacting the Connecticut State Veterinarian at 860-713-2505 or ctstate.vet@ct.gov or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.