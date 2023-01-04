Contact Us
'Dream Come True': New London County Girl Returns To School In Fire Truck After Cancer Battle

Yantic Fire Engine Company #1 helped make Meghana's dream come true this week.
Yantic Fire Engine Company #1 helped make Meghana's dream come true this week. Photo Credit: Facebook/Yantic Fire Engine Company #1

A Connecticut fire engine company helped make a young girl's dream come true this week.

Yantic Fire Engine Company #1, located in New London County, announced that a child named Meghana missed a full academic year while battling brain cancer, and she was set to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

According to the organization, Meghana had always dreamed of arriving at school in a fire truck.

"So yesterday morning she rode in our Engine 31 with her father getting back to school after a long courageous battle by this young girl," the fire engine company said.

