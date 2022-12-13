CT State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-95 Crash In Stonington

Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 55-year-old man and closed the highway for hours.

The crash took place on I-95 in New London County around 11:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, near Exit 91 in Stonington.

George A. Werrbach, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, was traveling northbound on I-95 North in the right lane when the 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding traveled off into the right shoulder, said the Connecticut State Police.

The motorcycle entered the right shoulder on its side and collided with the metal beam guide rail, state police said.

Werrbach sustained fatal injuries.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the State Police Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500.

