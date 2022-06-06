Comedian Chris Rock Inducted Into Mohegan Sun Walk Of Fame

Chris Rock has been inducted into the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame.

The comedian received the honor prior to his fourth sold-out show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in New London County, making him the 37th inductee into the casino and resort's walk of fame, Mohegan Sun announced on Friday, June 3.

During a private ceremony backstage, Rock was presented with the award by Tom Cantone, the president of Sports and Entertainment Worldwide for Mohegan.

“In a world that needs more laughter, how timely is it to induct Chris Rock, who is now forever enshrined into the Mohegan Sun Entertainment family,” Cantone said.

Mohegan Sun said the Walk of Fame was created to recognize those who have made significant contributions to the entertainment destination's success.

All inductees have their names engraved on a plaque that is permanently placed at the arena's entrance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.