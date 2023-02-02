17th Century Witches Could Be Exonerated By Proposed CT Bill

Convicted "witches" from the 17th century might receive official pardons even if they are not around to benefit from them.

The proposed Connecticut bill, titled H.J. No. 21, would recognize that those accused of witchcraft during the 17th century were treated unfairly.

Another bill was introduced by Senator Saud Anwar of Hartford on Thursday, Jan. 12 that would recognize that people tried, convicted, or sentenced to death were falsely accused if passed.

"Although these accusations, prosecutions, trials and executions cannot be undone or changed, no disgrace or cause for distress should attach to the heirs of those persons," the bill titled "S.J. No. 5" read.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.