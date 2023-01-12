Mystic Seaport Employee To Compete On Jeopardy!

A woman who works at Mystic Seaport and attended a college in Massachusetts will soon compete in an upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

Katie Palumbo, a graduate of Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts who now works as the seaport's membership specialist, will appear on America's favorite quiz show in an episode airing on Monday, Jan. 16 on ABC, according to officials from the show.

The episode will air at 7 p.m.

In its 39th season, the show is now hosted by both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

The episode with Palumbo will be hosted by Jennings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.