Gordon Ramsay Bringing Hell's Kitchen To Foxwoods Resort Casino This Summer

A restaurant based on a hit television cooking competition hosted by one of the world's biggest culinary stars is set to debut in Connecticut later this year.

Foxwoods Resort Casino, located in Mashantucket in New London County, announced that Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen will open in the Grand Pequot Concourse this summer.

The Michelin-Star chef already has five other Hell's Kitchen locations in Atlantic City, Southern California, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, and Washington DC, which opened in January. This will mark the first Hell's Kitchen in the Northeast and in New England.

“I’m thrilled to bring Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen to Foxwoods Resorts Casino in the heart of New England,” Ramsay said. “I can’t wait to welcome guests from all over the Northeast to our sixth Hell's Kitchen in the US.”

The space, featuring a chef's counter and a 40-person private dining room, will seat almost 260 people, the casino said. Fans of the show will feel right at home with the restaurant's immersive layout and classic menu items like Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

“The addition of Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen and partnership with one of the world’s most renowned chefs further solidifies our portfolio of world-class dining at our property," President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino Jason Guyot said.

"We look forward to offering guests, foodies, and fans of the hit show alike another unparalleled experience that continues to set Foxwoods apart as a premier travel destination," he continued.

Hell's Kitchen will join Foxwood's impressive roster of more than 30 casual and fine dining establishments, the casino added. More information can be found online.

