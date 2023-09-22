Fair 70°

Know Them? Meats, Pokemon Cards Taken From Waterford Stop & Shop Location, Police Say

Authorities are asking for help in identifying two men who allegedly stole various items, including over $500 worth of Pokemon cards, from a Stop & Shop supermarket in Connecticut.

Surveillance images of the two suspects were released by police. The suspect on the left is accused of stealing meats, while the suspect on the right is accused of stealing Pokemon cards, police said. Photo Credit: Waterford Police
Ben Crnic
The thefts both happened at a Stop & Shop in New London County located at 155 Boston Post Rd. (Route 1) in Waterford, the town's police department announced on Friday, Sept. 22.

The first of the thefts happened on Thursday, Sept. 14, when a man was allegedly caught stealing various meats on the supermarket's surveillance cameras. 

The second incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 19, when a second male suspect was caught on camera stealing $578.55 worth of Pokemon cards from the same supermarket, police said.

Images of both suspects were released by police on social media.

Anyone with any information about the thefts or the suspects is asked to call police at 860-442-9451 ext. 2242. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

