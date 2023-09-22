Know Them? Meats, Pokemon Cards Taken From Waterford Stop & Shop Location, Police Say

The thefts both happened at a Stop & Shop in New London County located at 155 Boston Post Rd. (Route 1) in Waterford, the town's police department announced on Friday, Sept. 22.

The first of the thefts happened on Thursday, Sept. 14, when a man was allegedly caught stealing various meats on the supermarket's surveillance cameras.

The second incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 19, when a second male suspect was caught on camera stealing $578.55 worth of Pokemon cards from the same supermarket, police said.

Images of both suspects were released by police on social media.

Anyone with any information about the thefts or the suspects is asked to call police at 860-442-9451 ext. 2242.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

