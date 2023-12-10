Fair 46°

Update: Duo Remains At Large After Stealing $2K Worth Of Items At Waterford Walmart

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly stole $2,000 worth of breast pumps from a Walmart.

<p>Know them? Two men are wanted for stealing breast pumps from Walmart in Waterford.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Waterford Police
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in New London County around 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 30 in Waterford.

According to the Waterford Police, the men walked into the Walmart and selected five breast pumps valued at more than $2,000, after leaving the Walmart in Norwich.

The men then walked out of the store without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise, police said.

If you know who they are, please call or email Officer Surdo at nsurdo@waterfordct.org or 860-442-9451 ext. 2332.

