Know Her? Woman Fraudulently Withdraws Over $20K From Several Banks Near Waterford, Police Say

Images of the suspect captured by surveillance cameras at a New London County bank were released by Waterford Police on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to the department, the suspect, who drives a white Chrysler Pacifica, is responsible for fraudulently withdrawing more than $20,000 from Citizens Bank and Charter Oak Bank locations in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to contact Waterford Police Officer Reed at 860-442-9451 ext. 2252 or areed@waterfordct.org.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

