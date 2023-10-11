Partly Cloudy 68°

Know Her? Woman Fraudulently Withdraws Over $20K From Several Banks Near Waterford, Police Say

Authorities are asking for help in identifying a woman accused of fraudulently withdrawing over $20,000 from banks in Connecticut. 

Images of the suspect and her vehicle were released by Waterford Police.
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Images of the suspect captured by surveillance cameras at a New London County bank were released by Waterford Police on Wednesday, Oct. 11. 

According to the department, the suspect, who drives a white Chrysler Pacifica, is responsible for fraudulently withdrawing more than $20,000 from Citizens Bank and Charter Oak Bank locations in the area. 

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to contact Waterford Police Officer Reed at 860-442-9451 ext. 2252 or areed@waterfordct.org.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

