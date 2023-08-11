Historic Norwich Church Severely Damaged By Fire: Support Rises For Rebuilding Effort

St. Mary & St. Moses the Strong Coptic Orthodox Church, also known as the Taftville Congregational Church, located in Norwich at 16 N B St., was severely damaged in a blaze during the night of Saturday, Aug. 5.

Although the fire did not completely destroy the church and no one was hurt, much of the 119-year-old building was left in ruins, according to Father Thomas Kalta, a priest at the church who began a GoFundMe fundraiser to help raise money for repairs.

On the fundraiser page, Kalta wrote that the church is now faced with the "immense challenge of rebuilding and restoring what was lost."

"Our Coptic church has been a beacon of hope, faith, and fellowship for countless individuals and families over the years," Kalta continued, also adding, "Your generous donations will be instrumental in covering the costs of repairing the damage and reconstructing our church."

Since the fire, the Norwich community has quickly risen up to help restore what was lost, as over 300 people had already donated more than $83,000 as of Friday, Aug. 11.

Although many have already contributed, there is still a long way to go, as the fundraiser's ultimate goal is to collect $500,000 for rebuilding efforts.

Despite this, Kalta is hopeful that the church will be able to bounce back from the ordeal.

"I pray that in the face of adversity, our community's compassion and unity will shine through and overcome trials and tribulations, by the grace of God," Kalta wrote, adding, "Thank you in advance for your unwavering support. Together, we can overcome this challenge and emerge stronger than ever before."

