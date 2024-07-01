New London County resident Lindsay Melher, age 46, of Groton, who was found on Friday, June 21, in a New London parking lot, has died from her injuries, according to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police.

Melher's was found around 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of 48 Ocean Ave. She was rushed to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London in critical condition, Galante said.

Galante said the cause and manner of death will be determined by the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation into Melher's death is active and ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481, or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

