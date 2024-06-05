The collision occurred in New London County around 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the intersection of North Burnham Highway, Kimball Road, and Meadowbrook Drive in Libson.

According to the Connecticut State Police, Trevor Pawlak, age 33, and Jessica Fowler, age 33, both of Griswold, in New London County, were killed after a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle they were riding collided with a 2014 Volkswagen Passat attempting to make a turn.

An investigation found that Pawlak was driving on North Burnham Highway when the motorcycle struck the right front corner of the Passat as it attempted to make a left turn onto Kimball Road, state police said.

Both Pawlak and Fowler were thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Passat was not injured and declined medical treatment, state police said.

An investigation is underway.

Any witnesses with dashcam footage of the crash are asked to contact Trooper Christopher Brett at 860-848-6540.

