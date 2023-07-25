Fatal Crash: 45-Year-Old Norwich Woman Hits Car Head-On In Preston

The crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in New London County just west of the Route 2A and Harris Fuller Road intersection in the town of Preston.

According to Connecticut State Police, Chrisdandra Lee Burgos, of Norwich, was traveling eastbound when she crossed into the westbound lane resulting in a head-on crash.

As a result of the crash, the Altima came to rest in a wooded area on the westbound shoulder of the roadway.

The Corolla came to rest in the westbound lanes of Route 2A, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 72-year-old woman from Uncasville in New London County, suffered suspected serious injuries to her head, face, and lower torso, she was airlifted to Hartford Hospital.

Burgos, the driver of the Toyota, suffered injuries to the upper torso, head, and neck and was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics, police said.

Both vehicles were towed from the crash scene for investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this collision is asked to contact Troop E at 860-848-6500

