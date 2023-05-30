Drunk Norwich Woman Threatens Troopers After Fleeing Lisbon Crash, Police Say

The incident took place in New London County around 5:50 p.m., Sunday, May 28 in the area of 114 River Road in the town of Lisbon.

Witnesses told responding troopers that one of the involved drivers had fled into the nearby wood area prior to the troopers’ arrival at the scene.

A K9 track was immediately initiated and K9 Zedo quickly located the driver, identified as Lauren Donohue, age 43, of Norwich, hiding in the woods, where she was taken into custody, state police said.

State Police said during the investigation, Donohue made verbal threats to kill the investigating troopers and their families. Additionally, troopers found that Donohue appeared unsteady on her feet and they could smell alcohol, indicating possible impairment.

Donohue was transported to Troop E, where she remained uncooperative during arrest processing. Due to Donohue’s uncooperative and aggressive conduct, troopers were unable to administer field sobriety tests or other drug/alcohol tests, they added.

She was charged with:

Four counts of threatening

Evading responsibility

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence

Failure to drive on the right side of the road

Two counts of interfering with an officer/resisting

Donohue was held on a $10,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday, May 30, at Norwich Superior Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.