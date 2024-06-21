Deaths Of Husband, Wife At Voluntown Home Was Murder-Suicide, Medical Examiner Says

The New London County incident happened Wednesday morning, June 19, at a residence in Voluntown on Hell Hollow Road.

Connecticut State Police said troopers found 69-year-old Michael Zannini and 65-year-old Jacqueline Zannini both dead from gunshot wounds.

In an update Friday, June 21, the agency said the medical examiner’s office determined that Mrs. Zannini shot her husband before turning the gun on herself. Both victims lived together at the home.

Emergency crews went to the couple’s home after Jacqueline Zannini called 911 at around 11:30 a.m. saying there was an emergency at the address and that she was sorry before hanging up, NBC Connecticut reports.

Troopers found Michael Zannini dead in the driveway, while Mrs. Zannini was found in an inside stairwell, according to the outlet.

Investigators did not speculate on a possible motive for the killings.

Connecticut State Police asked anyone with information in the case to contact detectives at 860-896-3201 or send them an email at this address.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.