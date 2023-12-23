CT State Police K9 Killed In Line Of Duty In Pawcatuck: 'Was Hero In Every Sense'

State Police K9 Broko died while serving in the New London County village of Pawcatuck on Thursday, Dec. 21, authorities announced on Friday, Dec. 22.

The exact details regarding Broko's death were not released, but state police said that he "courageously gave his life protecting his handler, fellow troopers, and our community."

"K9 Broko was not just a loyal companion; he was a hero in every sense, embodying the values of courage, loyalty, selflessness, and the highest standards of the Connecticut State Police," state police continued in a statement, also adding, "His sacrifice will forever be etched in our hearts, and never be forgotten."

Broko, who graduated from the 218th Connecticut State Police Patrol K9 Class in January 2021, served with Troop A in Southbury and the State Police K9 Unit during his time with the organization.

Throughout his service, Broko helped save lives by finding missing people, apprehending dangerous suspects, and protecting his handler, state police said.

In their announcement, state police thanked community members for their support in the wake of Broko's death.

"May his legacy inspire us all to continue the important work of protecting and serving with the same level of dedication and valor," police said.

