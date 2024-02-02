Man Charged With Robbery Of Colchester Convenience Store

Hartford County resident Daniel Reardon, age 35, of the Broad Brook section of East Windsor, was charged on Saturday, Jan. 27 for the Friday, Jan. 26, robbery in New London County in the town of Colchester.

According to Connecticut State Police, Reardon is accused of walking into the Gulf Mart store located at 738 Middletown Road, asking for cigarettes, and then demanding all of the cash from the register as he held a gold gun. He then left on a bicycle.

The next day, troopers located a red 2011 Ford Ranger pickup truck that had been connected to separate incidents in the area involving a suspect who looked like Reardon on security footage from the store, state police said.

Troopers located and detained Reardon, who was found to have drug paraphernalia and was uncooperative during the on-scene investigation. He was taken into custody and charged with interfering with an officer/resisting and use of drug paraphernalia.

Reardon was held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond and scheduled for arraignment at Manchester Superior Court, on Monday, Jan. 29.

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, Reardon was again taken into custody at the Hartford Correctional Center, based on an active warrant for his arrest. He was additionally charged with:

Robbery

Larceny

Breach of peace

During arrest processing, Reardon refused to have his fingerprints taken and was additionally charged with failure to comply with the fingerprint request.

Reardon was held on a court-set $150,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Norwich Superior Court, on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.