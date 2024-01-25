Church Collapses In New London: Search Teams Now On Site, Officials Say

The First Congregational Church, located in New London at 66 Union St., collapsed on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 25, according to New London city officials.

Photos of the collapse site released by the city show that much of the roof caved in, causing the structure to be reduced to rubble.

The collapse prompted city officials to warn residents to stay away from the area of Union Street, Masonic Street, State Street, and Eugene O'Neill Drive.

Officials also said that Urban Search and Rescue Team and State Police search dogs were on the site as of around 3:45 p.m. No injuries have yet been reported.

In a post on social media, the church's pastor confirmed that no one appeared to have been injured and offered comfort to those concerned.

"No one else was inside that we are aware of. We don’t believe there was anyone outside," the pastor wrote, adding, "God is aware of the situation. He is not shaken and neither are we!"

More information about the collapse has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

