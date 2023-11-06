Caregiver Critical After 30-Foot Fall While Raking Leaves In Mystic

The incident took place in New London County on Sunday, Nov. 5 around 1 p.m. in Mystic behind a Quarry Road home.

According to Stonington Police Assitant Chief Todd Olson, the department received a call from a woman in her 90s who reported that her caregiver was missing.

When an officer arrived he was told the woman was last seen raking leaves in the backyard, Olson said.

The officer happened to look over the cliff and found the caregiver at the bottom.

Olson said with help from first responders, they were able to reach the woman from a nearby marina and then transport her in an ambulance to the YMCA in Mystic, where she was airlifted to a local hospital, and then to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

On Monday, Nov. 6, Olson said the woman, who was not identified, was in stable but critical condition.

The incident is considered "an unfortunate" accident, he added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

