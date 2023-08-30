Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl In East Lyme: May Be With 20-Year-Old Man, Police Say

New London County resident June Ellen Young, age 16, has been missing from her East Lyme home since Sunday, Aug. 27, according to East Lyme Police.

According to authorities, Young left sometime overnight with 20-year-old William Stanley. The two may be traveling in a 2022 GMC Denali with a Colorado license plate number 5242573, or a teal Ford Maverick with a paper license plate.

Young is described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Stanley is described as a 6-foot tall, 200-pound white man with a tattoo on his right shoulder that reads, "cart write."

Anyone with information regarding Young's whereabouts is asked to call East Lyme Police at 860-739-5900.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.